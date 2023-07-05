Hyderabadi Biryani to Masala Dosa: 6 tasty South Indian Dishes

Lifestyle
Hyderabadi Biryani is made with rice, chicken, veggies, spices, and lemon juice and has unique flavours. Here are 6 tasty South Indian dishes.
Vada is prepared from a grounded batter of legumes soaked in water and seasoned with cumin, onion, curry leaves or chillies.
Rasam is a light spicy soup made from vegetables, spices infused with tomato, tamarind and black pepper.
Sambar is a boiled stew made with lentils, tamarind and vegetables like bottle-gourd, onions, tomato and green chillies.
A delicious and creamy rice and milk pudding with cashews and raisins, paal payasam is a south Indian dessert.
Masala Dosa is the popular staple dish stuffed with fried onion and potato served with different types of chutneys.