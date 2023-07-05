Lifestyle

Shih Tzu to Pug-7 elderly-friendly dog breeds

When picking a dog for an older adult, consider temperament, size, and activity level. Seven dog breeds suitable for seniors.

Image credits: Getty

Pomeranians

They are small toy breeds that are energetic and lively. Despite their size, they are well-suited for apartment living and can provide great companionship for elderly individuals.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Pugs

They are small, affectionate, and charming dogs. Pugs have a moderate activity level and are suitable for seniors who are looking for loyal and low-maintenance pet.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Shih Tzus

These cuties are small, gentle, and affectionate dogs that thrive in indoor environments. They have a calm temperament and are known for their loyalty and companionship.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

French Bulldogs

They are small to medium-sized dogs that require moderate exercise, making them suitable for older adults who prefer a laid-back companion.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Known for their friendly and affectionate nature, They make great companions for elderly people. They are small in size, adaptable, and require moderate exercise.
 

Image credits: Getty

Cocker Spaniels

They are gentle and loving dogs that are well-suited for older individuals. They are medium-sized, adaptable, and enjoy regular walks and playtime.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bichon Frise

They are cheerful, playful, and friendly dogs. They are small, have a low-shedding coat, and generally making them ideal for elderly owners.
 

Image credits: Getty
