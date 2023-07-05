Shih Tzu to Pug-7 elderly-friendly dog breeds

Lifestyle
When picking a dog for an older adult, consider temperament, size, and activity level. Seven dog breeds suitable for seniors.
They are small toy breeds that are energetic and lively. Despite their size, they are well-suited for apartment living and can provide great companionship for elderly individuals.
They are small, affectionate, and charming dogs. Pugs have a moderate activity level and are suitable for seniors who are looking for loyal and low-maintenance pet.
These cuties are small, gentle, and affectionate dogs that thrive in indoor environments. They have a calm temperament and are known for their loyalty and companionship.
They are small to medium-sized dogs that require moderate exercise, making them suitable for older adults who prefer a laid-back companion.
Known for their friendly and affectionate nature, They make great companions for elderly people. They are small in size, adaptable, and require moderate exercise.
They are gentle and loving dogs that are well-suited for older individuals. They are medium-sized, adaptable, and enjoy regular walks and playtime.
They are cheerful, playful, and friendly dogs. They are small, have a low-shedding coat, and generally making them ideal for elderly owners.