7 things you shouldn't say in a job interview

Avoid speaking negatively about past employers, colleagues, or workplace experiences. Instead, focus on what you learned and how those experiences have prepared you for.
Steer clear of sharing overly personal information such as family issues, health problems, or financial troubles. Stick to discussing your qualifications and the job at hand.
Bringing up salary too early can make it seem like your primary motivation is money rather than the job itself.
Confidence is great, but appearing arrogant or overly self-assured can be off-putting to interviewers. Focus on your skills and experiences without coming across as conceited.
Don't admit that you haven't researched the company, its products or services, or the role you're applying for. Being unprepared suggests a lack of interest or effort.
Avoid excessive self-criticism during the interview. Instead, focus on how you've worked to improve or address any shortcomings.