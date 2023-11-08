7 reasons why razor is harmful for skin

Lifestyle
Razor burn is produced by shaving friction. It happens when the razor blade becomes dull or when too much pressure is exerted during shaving, causing friction and discomfort.
Shaving can sometimes cause hairs to grow back into the skin, resulting in ingrown hairs. These are uncomfortable and can result in red lumps or pustules.
Cuts and nicks on the skin can occur as a result of poor shaving technique or speeding through the process. These are often painful and leave scars or markings.
Shaving can rob the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and discomfort. Itching and redness are more common in dry skin.
Razor bumps are caused by shaven hairs curling back into the skin and causing inflammation. This is especially common in people who have curly or coarse hair.
Any cuts or nicks caused by shaving can potentially introduce bacteria to the skin, leading to infections. It's essential to clean and disinfect any cuts or nicks promptly.