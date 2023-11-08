Lifestyle

Firecrackers to Sweets: Significance of Diwali symbols

Dive into the meanings behind popular Diwali symbols such as diyas (oil lamps), rangoli (artistic patterns), and fireworks.

Image credits: Freepik

Firecrackers

Fireworks during Diwali symbolize the victory of light over darkness. The loud cracks and bright lights are believed to ward off negative energies.

Image credits: Freepik

Diya

Lighting diyas during Diwali signifies the dispelling of ignorance and the awakening of knowledge. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Image credits: Freepik

Rangoli

Rangoli, colorful patterns created on the ground, signifies welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and bringing good luck. It's a visual expression of creativity and auspiciousness.

Image credits: Getty

Sweets

Exchanging sweets during Diwali is a gesture of goodwill and strengthens social bonds.

Image credits: Freepik

Ganesha and Lakshmi Idol

Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, is invoked for a smooth and obstacle-free life. Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is worshipped for prosperity and abundance.

Image credits: Getty

Puja Thali

Puja Thali is a plate containing various ritual items including a diya, roli (vermilion), rice & other sacred items used for worship. It represents devotion & spiritual connection

Image credits: Getty

New Clothes

Wearing new clothes during Diwali symbolizes a fresh start and the shedding of old habits. It represents the idea of renewal, both outwardly and inwardly.

Image credits: Freepik
