Diwali 2023: 5 reasons why gold is purchased on first day

Wealth and prosperity

Purchasing gold on this day is thought to elicit her blessings for financial well-being and wealth.

Symbol of wealth

Gold has long been associated with wealth and financial stability. Purchasing gold during Dhanteras represents a wish for sustained prosperity and financial security.

Investment and savings

Gold is regarded as a safe and long-term investment. Many people acquire gold on Dhanteras to save and invest their money in the hope that it will increase in value over time.

Jewelry tradition

Purchasing gold jewelry, especially on day 1 is a practice passed down through generations in many Indian households. These items are frequently regarded as family heirlooms.

Auspicious beginnings

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. Buying gold on this day is thought to bring good luck and positive energy for the rest of the year.

