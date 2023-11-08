Lifestyle

Immunity to Digestion: 5 amazing benefits of consuming jaggery

Discover the health benefits of jaggery ("gur") – a nutrient-rich sweetener with Ayurvedic roots, aiding digestion, immunity, and more.

Jaggery Provides Energy

Jaggery is a rich and natural source of sugar. It is absorbed in the blood stream rapidly thus providing quick energy. This makes jaggery an ideal snack for those who need a boost.

Nutrition Rich Sweetner

Jaggery, a natural sweetner is a rich source of essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals including iron, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, vitamin B complex and selenium.

Digestive Aid

Jaggery helps in increasing the efficiency of digestive system, thus consuming it after a meal can reduce symptoms like bloating.

Immunity Booster

Jaggery has antioxidants which protect body against diseases and infections, thus helping the immune system.

Respiratory Health

In Ayurvedic medicine, jaggery is used to treat respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis. The warming effect of jaggery can help alleviate symptoms of coughs and colds.

