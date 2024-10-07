Lifestyle
Shehnaaz Gill's charm and style have made her a household name. We've curated her stunning saree collection for you to try this festive season!
If you want to look different in the festive season, then wear Shehnaaz Gill's white Chikankari saree with a pearl blouse and subtle makeup.
Shehnaaz Gill's net shimmer saree, paired with a plain sleeveless blouse, offers a gorgeous festive look. Add a belt and jewelry for extra flair!
The trend of printed sarees is rising among young girls. For a simple yet stylish look, take inspiration from Shehnaaz's saree!
Black sarees are always in demand for parties and festivals. You can find a saree like Shehnaaz Gill's for around ₹2,000. Pair it with a gold bralette blouse for a stunning look!
Shehnaaz Gill's golden saree is perfect for a shimmering festive look. While it may be a bit pricey, it will truly stand out. Opt for this unique choice to make a statement!
Shehnaaz Gill's sequin saree on silver embroidery will suit the festive season. You can wear it with nude makeup and no jewelery.