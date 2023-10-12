7 simple exercises to lose weight at home

Lifestyle
Certain yoga styles, like Vinyasa or Power Yoga, can be quite rigorous and burn calories
This is a great full-body exercise that can be done at home. Jumping jacks raise your heart rate and help with calorie burning
Swimming is an excellent full-body workout. It's easy on the joints and can help you shed unwanted pounds
Walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking every day
Dancing is a fun way to lose weight
You can perform bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks. These exercises help build strength and boost your metabolism.
Riding a cycle is a low-impact exercise that can help burn calories and improve cardiovascular fitness