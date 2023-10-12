Lifestyle

7 simple exercises to lose weight at home

Image credits: Freepik

Yoga

Certain yoga styles, like Vinyasa or Power Yoga, can be quite rigorous and burn calories

Image credits: Freepik

Jumping jacks

This is a great full-body exercise that can be done at home. Jumping jacks raise your heart rate and help with calorie burning

Image credits: Freepik

Swimming

 Swimming is an excellent full-body workout. It's easy on the joints and can help you shed unwanted pounds

Image credits: Freepik

Walking

Walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking every day

Image credits: Freepik

Dancing

 Dancing is a fun way to lose weight

Image credits: Freepik

Exercises

You can perform bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks. These exercises help build strength and boost your metabolism.

Image credits: Freepik

Cycling

Riding a cycle is a low-impact exercise that can help burn calories and improve cardiovascular fitness

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One