7 scenic places to visit during monsoons

Monsoons are incomplete without Lonavala, known for greenery, and waterfalls. Here are 7 captivating places to visit for enjoying the rainy season in India.
This desert city with a glorious past of maharajas revives greenery around lakes and palaces during monsoons.
A perfect tropical paradise to get soaked in the rain while enjoying delicious Goan delicacies.
‘Princess of Hill Stations’ Kodaikanal offers alluring waterfalls, lakes and lush greenery during rains.
This biodiversity hotspot showcasing a wide variety of flora and fauna is more beautiful during the monsoons.
The silvery mist of the monsoons with lush green tea gardens makes Munnar’s atmosphere very romantic.
The never-ending desert plains with the surreal horizon in the monsoon give an enticing view.