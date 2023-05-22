Lifestyle

7 scenic places to visit during monsoons

Monsoons are incomplete without Lonavala, known for greenery, and waterfalls. Here are 7 captivating places to visit for enjoying the rainy season in India.

Image credits: Getty

Udaipur

This desert city with a glorious past of maharajas revives greenery around lakes and palaces during monsoons.

Image credits: Getty

Goa

A perfect tropical paradise to get soaked in the rain while enjoying delicious Goan delicacies.

Image credits: Getty

Kodaikanal

‘Princess of Hill Stations’ Kodaikanal offers alluring waterfalls, lakes and lush greenery during rains.

Image credits: Getty

Coorg

This biodiversity hotspot showcasing a wide variety of flora and fauna is more beautiful during the monsoons.

Image credits: Getty

Munnar

The silvery mist of the monsoons with lush green tea gardens makes Munnar’s atmosphere very romantic.

Image credits: Getty

Kutch

The never-ending desert plains with the surreal horizon in the monsoon give an enticing view.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One