Lifestyle

Opt for DIY face masks

With oily skin comes whiteheads, blackheads, and breakouts. Try these DIY face masks to battle acne and its problems.

Image credits: Getty

Clay face mask

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of tea tree oil are well established. It aids in controlling excessive sebum production and lessens acne together with the clay.

Image credits: Getty

Cucumber mask

Dead skin cells that can clog pores and lead to breakouts, such as acne, are prevented by cucumber. Ingredients in cucumber constrict pores and cleanse the skin. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Egg white, lime and tea tree oil face mask

Tea tree oil helps to treat acne because of its antimicrobial properties. Egg whites' tightening properties help with skin firming.

Image credits: Getty

Multani mitti face mask

Combine sandalwood, turmeric, and Multani mitti powder with water to make a thick paste. Multani mitti is particularly effective for exfoliating dead skin cells.

Image credits: Getty

Aloe vera face mask

In order to calm and heal the skin, aloe vera face masks give a concentrated, deeply penetrating dose of skin-revitalizing chemicals.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One