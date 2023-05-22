Lifestyle
With oily skin comes whiteheads, blackheads, and breakouts. Try these DIY face masks to battle acne and its problems.
The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of tea tree oil are well established. It aids in controlling excessive sebum production and lessens acne together with the clay.
Dead skin cells that can clog pores and lead to breakouts, such as acne, are prevented by cucumber. Ingredients in cucumber constrict pores and cleanse the skin.
Tea tree oil helps to treat acne because of its antimicrobial properties. Egg whites' tightening properties help with skin firming.
Combine sandalwood, turmeric, and Multani mitti powder with water to make a thick paste. Multani mitti is particularly effective for exfoliating dead skin cells.
In order to calm and heal the skin, aloe vera face masks give a concentrated, deeply penetrating dose of skin-revitalizing chemicals.