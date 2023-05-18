7 simple ways to be happy

Lifestyle
Everyone wants to be happy. But we forget to keep ourselves happy. We fall prey to things that make us unhappy, so remember these 7 suggestions next time when not feeling great.
Research shows that smiling and happiness could be attributed to the ‘facial feedback hypothesis’. Facial expressions influence your mood.
If you feel restless and tense, take deep breaths. It will help you calm down. Research shows that breathing exercises can help reduce stress.
Exercise regularly will help reduce stress, feelings of anxiety, and symptoms of depression as well as boost self-esteem and happiness.
At least 7 hours of sleep is required for good health, brain function, and emotional well-being.
We tend to compare ourselves to others. This only lowers self-esteem and makes us feel discontent.
Start each day by acknowledging one thing you’re grateful for. You will become more aware of all the positive things around you.
A sincere compliment to someone will brighten your day while boosting your happiness.