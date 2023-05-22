Lifestyle

7 easy ways to lose belly fat

Low-calorie food can help to rid your belly fat. From eating low-calorie food to exercise, use 7 ways to lose belly fat.

No sugary drinks

Reducing sugar in hot drinks, cold drinks and eliminating soda will help remove extra sugar from your diet.

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables add intricate carbohydrates and fibre to the diet, healthy alternative to refined carbohydrates.

Lean Proteins

Found in nuts, legumes, and lean meats, it will keep you full and reduce cravings for sugary snacks.

Healthy fats

Consuming nutritional fats can lower overall body fat. Avocados, coconut, chia seeds and eggs are some healthy fats.

Exercise plan

Treadmills and sit-ups will not necessarily burn abdominal fat better than other exercises. But they can strengthen and tone the abdominal muscles.

Cardio

Cardiovascular exercise, or cardio, gets the heart pumping and helps burn calories, which is ideal for burning belly fat.

