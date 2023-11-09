7 reasons your morning tea can be harmful

Lifestyle
When drinking tea on an empty stomach, some people may feel stomach discomfort, acid reflux, or gastritis. This is especially difficult in the morning when your stomach is empty.
Excessive caffeine consumption can cause insomnia, anxiety, and an elevated heart rate. Drinking too much tea such as black or green tea, might disrupt your sleep.
Tea, particularly black tea, includes tannins, which can interfere with the absorption of non-heme iron from plant-based diets.
Because of its tannin content, tea, particularly black tea, can discolor teeth. Regular use might cause enamel yellowing over time.
Tea has diuretic characteristics which means that if drank in excess, it can increase urine production and cause dehydration. It is critical to do proper water consumption.
Be careful with what you put in your tea. Excess sugar, honey, or other sweeteners can lead to weight gain and metabolic problems.
Drinking tea daily especially if you rely on it for energy, can cause caffeine tolerance and dependence. Drinking more tea to obtain the same can cause headaches and irritability.