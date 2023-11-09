Lifestyle

7 auspicious picks beyond gold to consider

1. Silver Items:

Silver is a popular alternative to gold and is also considered auspicious. Invest in silver coins, utensils, or idols of deities to bring prosperity and purity to your home.

2. Home Appliances:

Upgrade your home with essential appliances like a mixer grinder, refrigerator, or washing machine.

3. Spiritual Artifacts:

Decorate your home with spiritual artifacts like yantras, rudraksha beads, or conch shells. These items are believed to create a positive aura and promote spiritual well-being.

4. Gemstones:

Each gemstone has its unique properties, and you can choose one that resonates with your astrological sign or personal preferences.

5. Brass and Copper Idols:

Bring home idols or figurines of deities made of brass or copper. It is associated with positive vibrations and are believed to enhance spiritual energy in your living space.

6. Sweets and Dry Fruits:

Share the joy of Dhanteras by gifting or buying sweets and dry fruits. Offering these delicious treats to family and friends symbolizes sweetness and abundance.

7. Plants

Bring home greenery by purchasing auspicious plants like money plants, bamboo, or holy basil. These plants are believed to attract positive energy and prosperity into your home.

