7 reasons why Karela juice can be your skin's best friend

Karela juice includes antibacterial and antifungal qualities that can aid in the fight against bacteria and fungi that cause acne breakouts.
Vitamins and antioxidants in the juice help create healthier and vibrant skin. These nutrients aid in the creation of collagen and the regeneration of skin cells.
Karela juice's antioxidants protect the skin from free radical damage, which can cause premature aging. Regular use may help to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Karela juice offers blood-purifying qualities that can improve general skin health. It may help prevent skin issues and preserve a clear complexion by detoxifying the blood.
Karela juice's antibacterial and antiviral qualities make it a viable treatment for a variety of skin infections caused by fungi or bacteria.
Vitamin C and beta-carotene included in karela juice can help with skin brightening and even skin tone.