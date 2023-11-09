Lifestyle

7 reasons why Karela juice can be your skin's best friend

Acne control

Karela juice includes antibacterial and antifungal qualities that can aid in the fight against bacteria and fungi that cause acne breakouts. 

Glowing skin

Vitamins and antioxidants in the juice help create healthier and vibrant skin. These nutrients aid in the creation of collagen and the regeneration of skin cells.

Anti-aging

Karela juice's antioxidants protect the skin from free radical damage, which can cause premature aging. Regular use may help to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin health

Karela juice offers blood-purifying qualities that can improve general skin health. It may help prevent skin issues and preserve a clear complexion by detoxifying the blood.

Skin infections

Karela juice's antibacterial and antiviral qualities make it a viable treatment for a variety of skin infections caused by fungi or bacteria. 

Skin brightening

Vitamin C and beta-carotene included in karela juice can help with skin brightening and even skin tone.

