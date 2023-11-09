Lifestyle

5 creative ways to decorate your home with flowers

Image credits: Freepik

1. Rangoli with Petals:

Create a stunning floral rangoli using vibrant flower petals. Arrange them in intricate patterns at your doorstep or in the foyer to welcome guests with a burst of color.

Image credits: Getty

2. Marigold Garlands:

Adorn your entryways, door frames, and windows with marigold garlands. Their warm hues symbolize prosperity and add a traditional touch to your Diwali décor.

Image credits: Getty

3. Floating Flower Candles:

Place floating candles amidst flower petals in bowls of water. This simple yet elegant arrangement can be scattered around your living space.

Image credits: Getty

4. Flower Torans:

Craft door torans using fresh flowers like jasmine or orchids. Hang them on doors or windows to infuse your home with the sweet fragrance of flowers.

Image credits: Getty

5. Floral Centerpieces:

Enhance your dining experience by placing floral centerpieces on your table. Use a mix of seasonal flowers in vibrant hues to create a festive and inviting atmosphere.

Image credits: Getty
