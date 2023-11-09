Lifestyle
Create a stunning floral rangoli using vibrant flower petals. Arrange them in intricate patterns at your doorstep or in the foyer to welcome guests with a burst of color.
Adorn your entryways, door frames, and windows with marigold garlands. Their warm hues symbolize prosperity and add a traditional touch to your Diwali décor.
Place floating candles amidst flower petals in bowls of water. This simple yet elegant arrangement can be scattered around your living space.
Craft door torans using fresh flowers like jasmine or orchids. Hang them on doors or windows to infuse your home with the sweet fragrance of flowers.
Enhance your dining experience by placing floral centerpieces on your table. Use a mix of seasonal flowers in vibrant hues to create a festive and inviting atmosphere.