Diwali 2023: 7 easy ways to clean houses

Image credits: Getty

Declutter

Remove unnecessary goods, give or dispose of them, and organize the rest. Clutter reduction will immediately make your area feel cleaner and more spacious.

Image credits: Getty

Vacuum and dust

Vacuum and dust all surfaces, including shelves, furniture, and decorative items. Remember to clean hard-to-reach locations such as ceiling corners and behind furniture. 

Image credits: Getty

Clean windows and mirrors

Clean your windows, glass doors, and mirrors to let in more natural light and make your property shine. For streak-free results, use a glass cleaner.

Image credits: Getty

Wipe down surfaces

Wipe down countertops, tables, and other surfaces with a gentle cleaning solution. Pay special attention to the kitchen and bathroom, which require thorough cleaning.

Image credits: Getty

Floor cleaning

Depending on the type of flooring, mop or clean it with the proper cleaning supplies. Consider using a wood cleaner to keep your wooden floors gleaming.

Image credits: Getty

Cleaning ornamental things

Dust and clean ornamental things such as lamps, chandeliers, and artwork. Take note of any particular Diwali decorations you intend to exhibit.

Image credits: Getty
