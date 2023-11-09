Diwali 2023: 7 easy ways to clean houses

Lifestyle
Remove unnecessary goods, give or dispose of them, and organize the rest. Clutter reduction will immediately make your area feel cleaner and more spacious.
Vacuum and dust all surfaces, including shelves, furniture, and decorative items. Remember to clean hard-to-reach locations such as ceiling corners and behind furniture.
Clean your windows, glass doors, and mirrors to let in more natural light and make your property shine. For streak-free results, use a glass cleaner.
Wipe down countertops, tables, and other surfaces with a gentle cleaning solution. Pay special attention to the kitchen and bathroom, which require thorough cleaning.
Depending on the type of flooring, mop or clean it with the proper cleaning supplies. Consider using a wood cleaner to keep your wooden floors gleaming.
Dust and clean ornamental things such as lamps, chandeliers, and artwork. Take note of any particular Diwali decorations you intend to exhibit.