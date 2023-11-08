Diwali 2023: Bhapa Ilish to Mishti Doi-7 Bengali food items for party

Lifestyle
Another traditional Bengali fish dish is called "Shorshe Maach," or mustard fish. The fish is cooked in a hot mustard sauce. It's a spicy, tart meal that many people enjoy.
Bhapa Ilish is a well-liked Bengali dish that consists of marinating hilsa fish with spices and mustard paste, followed by flawless steaming. It's a fragrant dish that will be popular.
It is a delicious curry made of fish, tomatoes, and green chillies. It's a common dish in Bengali homes and may be adjusted to your desired degree of heat.
Mishti Doi, or sweet yoghurt, as dessert. Mishti Doi is a traditional Bengali dish that is made using sweetened yoghurt. It's sweet, creamy, and the ideal way to cap off a dinner.
Kosha Mangsho, or slow-cooked mutton curry, is a spicy, flavorful, and rich curry that is slow-cooked to extract the rich, complex flavours. On important occasions.
Prawn curry with coconut, or chingri malai curry, is a fragrant, creamy dish made with coconut milk. This opulent meal is certain to wow your visitors.
This is a mildly spiced and sweetened lentil dish made with chana dal (split Bengal gram). It's a comforting dish that pairs well with rice or luchi.