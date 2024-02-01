Lifestyle

7 reasons why Rasam is important in South Indian meals

Rich in Nutrients

Rasam is typically made with ingredients like tomatoes, tamarind, garlic, pepper, cumin, and other spices. These ingredients are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Digestive Aid

The spices and herbs used in rasam, such as cumin, pepper, and ginger, help stimulate digestion, alleviate indigestion, and promote gut health.

Boosts Immunity

The ingredients in rasam, particularly garlic, pepper, and turmeric, are known for their immune-boosting properties. 

Hydration

Rasam is a liquid-based dish, which means it helps keep the body hydrated. Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining overall health.

Relieves cold and flu symptoms

The steam and spices in rasam can help clear nasal passages, soothe a sore throat, and provide relief from respiratory discomfort.

Weight management

Rasam is a low-calorie and low-fat soup, making it a suitable option for those looking to manage their weight.

Improves Appetite

Rasam's appetizing aroma and flavorful taste can help stimulate the appetite, making it an excellent starter or accompaniment to meals.

