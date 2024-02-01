7 reasons why Rasam is important in South Indian meals

Lifestyle
Rasam is typically made with ingredients like tomatoes, tamarind, garlic, pepper, cumin, and other spices. These ingredients are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
The spices and herbs used in rasam, such as cumin, pepper, and ginger, help stimulate digestion, alleviate indigestion, and promote gut health.
The ingredients in rasam, particularly garlic, pepper, and turmeric, are known for their immune-boosting properties.
Rasam is a liquid-based dish, which means it helps keep the body hydrated. Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining overall health.
The steam and spices in rasam can help clear nasal passages, soothe a sore throat, and provide relief from respiratory discomfort.
Rasam is a low-calorie and low-fat soup, making it a suitable option for those looking to manage their weight.
Rasam's appetizing aroma and flavorful taste can help stimulate the appetite, making it an excellent starter or accompaniment to meals.