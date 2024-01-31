Lifestyle

Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that boost fertility

Exploring fertility? Nourish reproductive health with nutrient-rich foods like fatty fish, leafy greens, and berries

Image credits: Pixabay

Fatty Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for hormone production and may improve egg quality. Examples include salmon, mackerel, and trout

Image credits: Pixabay

Leafy Greens

Spinach, kale, and other dark leafy greens are high in folate, a crucial nutrient for fetal development. Folate is also associated with a lower risk of ovulatory infertility

Image credits: Pixabay

Berries

Packed with antioxidants that help protect eggs and sperm from damage by free radicals. Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are good choices

Image credits: Pixabay

Avocado

A great source of monounsaturated fats, which are essential for hormone production. Avocado also contains vitamin E, which may enhance fertility

Image credits: Pixabay

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. They also provide zinc, which is important for male fertility

Image credits: Pixabay

Whole Grains

Quinoa, brown rice, and oats provide complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients. They help regulate blood sugar levels, which can positively impact fertility

Image credits: Pixabay

Protein Sources

Lean proteins like poultry, fish, plant-based options such as beans, lentils are rich in amino acids, are building blocks for hormones, essential for overall reproductive health

Image credits: Pixabay
