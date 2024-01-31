Lifestyle

Samosa to Pakora-7 winter evening snacks

Here are seven delicious winter evening snack ideas.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Baked Samosas

Prepare baked samosas with a spiced mixture of potatoes, peas, and other vegetables. Baking instead of frying makes them a healthier alternative and just as delicious.

Image credits: Pexels

Pakora

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Image credits: Freepik

Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Warm up with a bowl of your favourite soup, such as tomato or creamy broccoli, paired with a classic grilled cheese sandwich. 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

Indulge in a rich and creamy hot chocolate topped with marshmallows. Add a dash of cinnamon or peppermint for extra winter warmth and flavour.

Image credits: Freepik

Stuffed Parathas

Make stuffed parathas with various fillings such as spiced potatoes, paneer, or gobhi. Serve them with yoghurt, pickles, or a dollop of butter for added flavour.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Vegetable Cutlets

Prepare vegetable cutlets using a mix of finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and potatoes. Coat them with breadcrumbs and pan-fry until crispy.

Image credits: Freepik

Gajar ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

A classic Indian winter treat, Gajar ka Halwa is a sweet and rich dessert made with grated carrots, milk, ghee, and sugar.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One