Samosa to Pakora-7 winter evening snacks

Here are seven delicious winter evening snack ideas.
Prepare baked samosas with a spiced mixture of potatoes, peas, and other vegetables. Baking instead of frying makes them a healthier alternative and just as delicious.
Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.
Warm up with a bowl of your favourite soup, such as tomato or creamy broccoli, paired with a classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Indulge in a rich and creamy hot chocolate topped with marshmallows. Add a dash of cinnamon or peppermint for extra winter warmth and flavour.
Make stuffed parathas with various fillings such as spiced potatoes, paneer, or gobhi. Serve them with yoghurt, pickles, or a dollop of butter for added flavour.
Prepare vegetable cutlets using a mix of finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and potatoes. Coat them with breadcrumbs and pan-fry until crispy.
A classic Indian winter treat, Gajar ka Halwa is a sweet and rich dessert made with grated carrots, milk, ghee, and sugar.