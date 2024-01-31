Lifestyle

Goa to Kerala-7 romantic destinations in India

India offers various romantic destinations, perfect for celebrating Valentine's Week. Here are seven romantic places to consider.

Image credits: our own

Goa

Enjoy a romantic stroll along the beaches, indulge in water activities, and explore the charming streets of Old Goa.

Image credits: freepik

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Beautiful beaches, beautiful seas, and vivid coral reefs make for a romantic getaway. Couples love Havelock and Neil Islands.

Image credits: social media

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a charming hill station known for its snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities.

Image credits: social media

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Known for its exquisite temples with intricate erotic carvings, Khajuraho offers a unique and romantic experience.

Image credits: Pexel

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, surrounded by rolling hills, tea plantations, and misty landscapes, is a romantic haven in Kerala.

Image credits: Instagram

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey is a romantic destination in God's Own Country. Stay in a traditional houseboat, cruise through the backwaters, and enjoy the tranquillity of the surroundings.

Image credits: Getty

Gulmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir

Gulmarg's snowy sceneries are perfect for winter romance. Winter activities include skiing, snowboarding, and cable car rides to see snow-capped mountains.

Image credits: Pixabay
