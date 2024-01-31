Lifestyle

FASTag: UPI to App-6 ways to recharge online

You may need to select your bank and log in to your account.

Bank Portal/Website

Log in to the official website or portal of the bank or financial institution from which you purchased your FASTag.

Mobile Banking App

Download and log in to the mobile banking app provided by your bank. Look for the FASTag option within the app to recharge your account.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) Website

Visit the official NETC website (https://www.nhai.gov.in/nhaidocs/FASTag.aspx) and look for the option to recharge your FASTag.

My FASTag App

Some banks and issuers provide a dedicated "My FASTag" app. Download the app from the respective app store, log in with your credentials, and recharge your FASTag account.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

If your bank supports UPI, you can use a UPI-enabled payment app to recharge your FASTag. Link your FASTag account to the UPI app, enter the FASTag details, and make the payment.
 

Online Wallets

Certain online wallets and payment platforms offer the option to recharge FASTag. 

