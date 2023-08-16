Lifestyle
A quick and nutritious breakfast is essential for busy weekday mornings. Here are seven easy breakfast ideas that you can prepare in no time.
Blend your choice of fruits, leafy greens, a source of protein, and some liquid (water, milk, or a dairy-free alternative) for a quick and nutritious smoothie.
Prepare hard-boiled eggs in advance and keep them in the fridge. Grab a couple in the morning for a protein-rich breakfast. Sprinkle a bit of salt and pepper for flavor.
Create your trail mix by combining your favourite nuts, seeds, and dried fruits—portion out a small serving for a quick on-the-go breakfast.
Mash half an avocado and spread it on whole-grain toast. Top with sliced tomatoes, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and perhaps a drizzle of olive oil or hot sauce.
Toast a slice of whole wheat bread and spread nut butter (like almond or peanut butter) on top. You can also add banana slices or a sprinkle of chia seeds for extra nutrients.
Prepare a jar of overnight oats the night before by mixing rolled oats with your choice of milk. Add toppings like fresh berries, nuts, seeds, or a drizzle of honey.
Layer Greek yoghurt with granola and your favourite fruits in a glass or a to-go container. This provides a good balance of protein, fibre, and vitamins.