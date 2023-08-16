7 must-watch crime investigation documentaries on Netflix

Lifestyle
Watch these Netflix crime documentaries which walk you through the investigation of the concerned crimes. Witness in detail every step of the investigation.
The documentary is based on the 2018 Burari mass suicide of a Delhi family. It examines the truths and theories surrounding it.
A mind-blowing documentary on Luka Magnotta who gruesomely killed cats and videotaped it online. Witness how an online amateur investigation group brings this to the limelight.
17 men and boys were murdered, dismembered and cannibalized by Jeffrey Dahmer between 1978 and 1991. The series shows audio footage during the incarnation of Dahmer.
In the City of Mexico from 1998 to 2005, a range of murders happened against elderly women. The documentary shows the anticipated hunt for the unusual serial killer.
Ted Bunty, America’s most notorious serial killer was caught in 1978. By the time he was convicted for the murder of 17 women.
Henry Lucas Lee admitted that he murdered more than 100 people in gruesome detail. The documentary shows how this claim was eventually questioned.
Lucie Blackman was a British woman living in Tokyo as a hostess at Casablanca club. Her missing leads the investigators to the unimaginable crimes of Joji Obara.