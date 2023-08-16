Lifestyle

7 must-watch crime investigation documentaries on Netflix

Watch these Netflix crime documentaries which walk you through the investigation of the concerned crimes. Witness in detail every step of the investigation.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The documentary is based on the 2018 Burari mass suicide of a Delhi family. It examines the truths and theories surrounding it. 

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

A mind-blowing documentary on Luka Magnotta who gruesomely killed cats and videotaped it online. Witness how an online amateur investigation group brings this to the limelight.

 

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Case

17 men and boys were murdered, dismembered and cannibalized by Jeffrey Dahmer between 1978 and 1991. The series shows audio footage during the incarnation of Dahmer. 

The Lady of Silence:  The Mataviejitas Murders

  In the City of Mexico from 1998 to 2005, a range of murders happened against elderly women. The documentary shows the anticipated hunt for the unusual serial killer.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

 Ted Bunty, America’s most notorious serial killer was caught in 1978. By the time he was convicted for the murder of 17 women. 

The Confession Killer

 Henry Lucas Lee admitted that he murdered more than 100 people in gruesome detail. The documentary shows how this claim was eventually questioned.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Lucie Blackman was a British woman living in Tokyo as a hostess at Casablanca club. Her missing leads the investigators to the unimaginable crimes of Joji Obara. 

 

