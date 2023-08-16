Lifestyle

Muthia to Sabudana Khichdi: 6 popular foods in Chhattisgarh

Muthia is steamed dish made with rice batter seasoned with various spices. Here are the 6 popular foods in Chhattisgarh.

Chila

Chila is a flat chapati-like dish made with rice batter mixed with the Urad Daal.

Bhajia

Bhajia, is made with gram flour with different tastes like aloo and mirchi bhaji, eaten with green chutney.

Dal Pithi

Pithi is small round flour dough added to the dal and cooked in it with spices and is protein-filled food.

Aamat

Aamat is a delectable dish with mixed veggies cooked in ginger-garlic paste and spices to enhance flavours.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is a dish made and prepped with soaked Sabudana balls with veggies and spices.

