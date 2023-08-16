Muthia to Sabudana Khichdi: 6 popular foods in Chhattisgarh

Lifestyle
Muthia is steamed dish made with rice batter seasoned with various spices. Here are the 6 popular foods in Chhattisgarh.
Chila is a flat chapati-like dish made with rice batter mixed with the Urad Daal.
Bhajia, is made with gram flour with different tastes like aloo and mirchi bhaji, eaten with green chutney.
Pithi is small round flour dough added to the dal and cooked in it with spices and is protein-filled food.
Aamat is a delectable dish with mixed veggies cooked in ginger-garlic paste and spices to enhance flavours.
Sabudana Khichdi is a dish made and prepped with soaked Sabudana balls with veggies and spices.