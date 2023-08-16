7 reasons why curd should be on your plate

Lifestyle
Curd is a natural source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut. Probiotics promote digestion, boost immunity.
Curd is a protein-rich food, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and those looking to increase their protein intake for muscle maintenance and repair.
The protein and calcium in curd can contribute to feelings of fullness and aid in weight management by curbing unnecessary snacking.
The probiotics and nutrients in curd can have positive effects on skin health by promoting a balanced gut, which is often reflected in clearer skin.
Curd's anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases.
Potassium, present in curd, plays a role in regulating blood pressure levels, contributing to cardiovascular health.
The live cultures found in curd aid digestion by breaking down lactose and promoting the absorption of nutrients. Including curd in your diet can help prevent digestive discomfort.