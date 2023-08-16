Lifestyle

7 reasons why curd should be on your plate

Rich in Probiotics

Curd is a natural source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut. Probiotics promote digestion, boost immunity.

Excellent Source of Protein

Curd is a protein-rich food, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and those looking to increase their protein intake for muscle maintenance and repair.

Weight Management Support

The protein and calcium in curd can contribute to feelings of fullness and aid in weight management by curbing unnecessary snacking.

Skin and Hair Benefits

The probiotics and nutrients in curd can have positive effects on skin health by promoting a balanced gut, which is often reflected in clearer skin. 

Reduced Inflammation

Curd's anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases.

Regulation of Blood Pressure

Potassium, present in curd, plays a role in regulating blood pressure levels, contributing to cardiovascular health.

Improved Digestion

The live cultures found in curd aid digestion by breaking down lactose and promoting the absorption of nutrients. Including curd in your diet can help prevent digestive discomfort.

