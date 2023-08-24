Lifestyle

Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try

Kerala, a state in southern India, is known for its rich culinary traditions. Here are seven popular sweet dishes from Kerala.

Unniyappam

Unniyappam is a small, round, deep-fried dessert made from rice flour, jaggery, bananas, and coconut. It has a unique taste and is a favorite during festivals like Onam.
 

Kozhikode Halwa

Calicut Halwa is a popular sweet dish that originated in Kozhikode. It's a sticky, jelly-like dessert made from wheat, sugar, and ghee, often flavoured with cashews and raisins.
 

Chakka Pradhaman

Chakka Pradhaman is a dessert made from ripe jackfruit pulp, jaggery, coconut milk, and spices. It's a traditional dish prepared during the festival of Onam.
 

Neyyappam

Neyyappam is another fried delicacy made with rice flour, jaggery, ghee, and coconut. It has a soft and crispy texture and is often prepared for special occasions.
 

Payasam (Kheer)

In Kerala, various types of payasam are prepared, such as Ada Pradhaman (made with rice flakes), Palada Payasam, and Parippu Pradhaman (made with lentils).
 

Nei Payasam

Nei Payasam, also known as Sharkara Payasam, is a special rice pudding made with rice, ghee, jaggery, and milk. 
 

Ari Unda

Ari Unda, also known as Rice Laddu, is a simple and delicious sweet made with cooked rice, jaggery, and grated coconut.
 

