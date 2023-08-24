Lifestyle

Find out what colours are the Planets in our solar system

The solar system is an endless source of mystery. The planets mesmerize us in a way right from our early childhood. Let's find out the colours of each planet in our Milky Way

Mercury

Though photos of Mercury make it seem bright red or orange, according to NASA's space exploration, Mercury is Grey in colour

Venus

The second plant in our Milky Way, Venus is Brown and Grey in colour

Earth

Earth as seen from space has a Blue, brown, green and white colour. It is also known as the blue planet because of the availability of Water, brown comes from the land surface

Mars

Mars is known as the Red Plant. It is Red, brown and Tan coloured

Jupiter

Jupiter the biggest planet of the Milky way is Brown, orange and tan, with white cloud stripes

Saturn

Saturn has Golden, brown, and blue-grey colour. Though most pictures give out a grey colour. It also has a ring around it

Uranus

Uranus also has a ring around it and is blue-green in colour

Neptune

Neptune's distinct blue color is primarily due to the presence of methane in its atmosphere

