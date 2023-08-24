Lifestyle
Onam Sadhya is a grand vegetarian feast that is an essential part of the Onam festival in Kerala. Here are seven places in Bangalore where you might find Onasadhya.
Salt Mango Tree is a popular vegetarian restaurant in Bangalore. While they are known for their South Indian dishes, they might serve Onam Sadhya during the festive period.
Namma Kudla is a restaurant that specializes in coastal Karnataka and Kerala cuisine. They might have Onam Sadhya as a special offering during the Onam season.
Udupi Garden is a chain of restaurants that serve South Indian vegetarian food. While they are more known for Udupi cuisine, they might also offer Onam Sadhya during the festival.
Nalapaka is a restaurant that offers a variety of South Indian dishes, including Karnataka and Kerala cuisine. They may have Onam Sadhya on their menu during the Onam festival.
Sanjeevanam is a health-focused vegetarian restaurant that occasionally offers special festive meals, including Onam Sadhya. They have multiple outlets in Bangalore.
Ente Keralam is a restaurant that specializes in Kerala cuisine. They are known for serving authentic Onam Sadhya during the festival season. They have a branch in Ulsoor.
Rasa is a well-known restaurant in Bangalore that serves traditional South Indian cuisine. They usually offer Onam Sadhya during the Onam festival.