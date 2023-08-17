Lifestyle

7 plants that require minimal care

Image credits: Freepik

Succulents and Cacti

These water-wise wonders are the epitome of low-maintenance plants. Their fleshy leaves and stems store water, reducing the need for frequent watering.

Image credits: Freepik

Lavender

Known for its soothing fragrance and vibrant purple blooms, lavender is a hardy perennial that requires minimal water once established. 

Image credits: Freepik

Japanese Maples

For a touch of elegance, consider Japanese maples. They come in various colors and sizes and require minimal care once established.

Image credits: Freepik

Rosemary

An aromatic herb that's also an ornamental shrub, rosemary thrives in sunny locations and requires minimal water. It's a useful addition to both your garden and your kitchen.

Image credits: Freepik

Sedum

Also known as stonecrop, sedums are succulent plants that thrive in sunny spots. They come in various shapes and sizes, adding a unique touch to your garden.

Image credits: Freepik

Peony

Peonies are known for their exquisite blooms and require little maintenance once established. They thrive in well-drained soil and can provide years of beauty.

Image credits: Freepik

Daylilies

These resilient perennials offer a wide range of colors and bloom shapes. They are drought-tolerant and can thrive in a variety of soil types.

Image credits: Freepik
