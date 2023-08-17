7 plants that require minimal care

Lifestyle
These water-wise wonders are the epitome of low-maintenance plants. Their fleshy leaves and stems store water, reducing the need for frequent watering.
Known for its soothing fragrance and vibrant purple blooms, lavender is a hardy perennial that requires minimal water once established.
For a touch of elegance, consider Japanese maples. They come in various colors and sizes and require minimal care once established.
An aromatic herb that's also an ornamental shrub, rosemary thrives in sunny locations and requires minimal water. It's a useful addition to both your garden and your kitchen.
Also known as stonecrop, sedums are succulent plants that thrive in sunny spots. They come in various shapes and sizes, adding a unique touch to your garden.
Peonies are known for their exquisite blooms and require little maintenance once established. They thrive in well-drained soil and can provide years of beauty.
These resilient perennials offer a wide range of colors and bloom shapes. They are drought-tolerant and can thrive in a variety of soil types.