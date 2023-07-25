Lifestyle

7 places to visit before you die

Here is a list of seven iconic and awe-inspiring places that should be on every traveller's bucket list:

Image credits: Freepik

The Serengeti, Tanzania

A vast savannah teeming with wildlife, the Serengeti offers unparalleled safari experiences and the chance to witness the Great Migration.

Image credits: Freepik

The Taj Mahal, India

A symbol of eternal love, the Taj Mahal is an exquisite marble mausoleum and one of the most beautiful architectural wonders in the world.

Image credits: Freepik

The Northern Lights, Arctic Circle

Witnessing the dancing colors of the Aurora Borealis in the night sky is a surreal and unforgettable experience.

Image credits: Freepik

The Grand Canyon, USA

A natural wonder carved by the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon's immense size and beauty leave visitors in awe.

Image credits: Freepik

The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The world's largest coral reef system, the Great Barrier Reef is a mesmerizing underwater world with vibrant marine life.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Machu Picchu, Peru

This ancient Incan citadel is perched high in the Andes Mountains and is a testament to the architectural prowess of the Inca civilization.

Image credits: Freepik

The Great Wall of China, China

An ancient marvel and UNESCO World Heritage site, the Great Wall stretches over 13,000 miles and offers breathtaking views of the Chinese landscape.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One