7 places to visit before you die

Lifestyle
Here is a list of seven iconic and awe-inspiring places that should be on every traveller's bucket list:
A vast savannah teeming with wildlife, the Serengeti offers unparalleled safari experiences and the chance to witness the Great Migration.
A symbol of eternal love, the Taj Mahal is an exquisite marble mausoleum and one of the most beautiful architectural wonders in the world.
Witnessing the dancing colors of the Aurora Borealis in the night sky is a surreal and unforgettable experience.
A natural wonder carved by the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon's immense size and beauty leave visitors in awe.
The world's largest coral reef system, the Great Barrier Reef is a mesmerizing underwater world with vibrant marine life.
This ancient Incan citadel is perched high in the Andes Mountains and is a testament to the architectural prowess of the Inca civilization.
An ancient marvel and UNESCO World Heritage site, the Great Wall stretches over 13,000 miles and offers breathtaking views of the Chinese landscape.