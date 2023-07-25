Lifestyle

7 best plants for your work desk



Pothos

Popular indoor plant known for its air-purifying qualities. It can thrive in various light conditions and is easy to care for, making it an ideal choice.



Snake plants

Excellent choices for the office because they require minimal maintenance and can thrive in low-light conditions. They release oxygen at night, making them a great addition.



Spider Plant

Spider plants are known for their air-purifying qualities and adaptability. They are easy to care for and can add a cheerful touch to your desk.



Aloe Vera

Practical desk plant with its soothing gel that can be used to treat minor cuts and burns. It prefers bright, indirect light and minimal watering.



Peace Lily

Peace lilies are not only aesthetically pleasing with their elegant white blooms but also effective in purifying the air.



ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant is highly resilient and can tolerate low-light and neglect. Its glossy, dark green leaves bring a lush, tropical vibe to your workspace.



Rubber Plant

The rubber plant is an attractive choice with its large, shiny leaves. It can tolerate low light and helps improve indoor air quality.


