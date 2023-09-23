Lifestyle

23-Sep-2023, 10:18:20 am

7 places to buy plants for your house

You can find indoor plants at various places, both online and offline. Here are seven options for buying indoor plants.

Image credits: our own

Local Garden Centers/Nurseries

Visiting your local garden centre or nursery is a great way to see and select plants in person. You can get expert advice from staff and choose various plants suited to your needs.
 

Image credits: our own

Home Improvement Stores

Many home improvement stores, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart, have garden sections where you can find a selection of indoor plants. They often offer competitive prices.
 

Image credits: our own

Online Retailers

Numerous online retailers specialize in selling indoor plants. You can browse various plant species and have them shipped directly to your doorstep.
 

Image credits: Getty

Plant Shops

Many cities have speciality plant shops or boutiques focusing exclusively on indoor plants. These shops often carry unique and exotic varieties. 

Image credits: Getty

Farmers' Markets

Some farmers' markets have plant vendors who offer a selection of indoor plants. It's a great place to find locally grown and unique plant varieties.
 

Image credits: our own

Nursery Events and Sales

Watch for sales or events hosted by local nurseries, botanical gardens, or plant enthusiasts. These events often feature a diverse range of plants and sometimes offer discounts.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Online Plant Subscription Services

Consider signing up for a plant subscription service. These services regularly deliver curated plants to your doorstep, making it a convenient way to build your garden over time.

Image credits: Freepik
