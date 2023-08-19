Uric acid to air pollution: 7 reasons thyme should be in your kitchen

Lifestyle
Explore the incredible benefits of thyme, a versatile herb cherished for its medicinal and culinary uses. Understand how it can enrich your health and daily life.
Thyme contains compounds like flavonoids and polyphenols that have been associated with anti-inflammatory properties and the potential to support kidney function.
By planting thyme in urban areas or gardens, its leaves can absorb pollutants such as heavy metals and volatile organic compounds from the air.
Thyme's natural compounds have been shown to have beneficial effects on the respiratory system. It can help soothe coughs and alleviate congestion.
Thyme has been used traditionally to aid digestion. It promotes the production of digestive enzymes, which can aid in the breakdown of food.
It has anti-inflammatory compounds which reduce inflammation in the body. This makes it valuable for managing conditions such as arthritis and promoting overall joint health.
Loaded with vitamins and minerals, thyme provides essential nutrients that support a strong immune system. Its immune-boosting properties can help your body fend off infections.
Beyond its health benefits, thyme is a culinary treasure. Its aromatic flavour adds depth to a variety of dishes, from soups and stews to sauces and roasted meats.