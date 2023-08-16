Lifestyle

Water to Green Tea-7 drinks for weight loss

Beverage choices play a significant role in weight loss as they contribute to or detract from your overall calorie intake and health goals. 

Image credits: Getty

Water

Staying hydrated with water is essential for weight loss. Drinking water before meals can help control appetite and prevent overeating. 

Image credits: Getty

Infused Water

Create infused water by adding slices of fruits (lemon, lime, cucumber, or berries) and herbs (mint or basil) to a water pitcher. It adds flavour without added sugars.
 

Image credits: Getty

Low-Calorie Smoothies

Create smoothies with a base of water, unsweetened almond milk, or Greek yoghurt. Add leafy greens, berries, and a source of protein to make a filling and nutritious drink.
 

Image credits: Getty

Vegetable Juice

Freshly prepared vegetable juices, with minimal or no added fruits for sweetness, can provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. 

Image credits: Getty

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins that may aid in boosting metabolism-promoting fat oxidation. Drinking tea can be a healthy addition to your weight loss routine.
 

Image credits: Getty

Black Coffee

Black coffee, without added sugar or high-calorie creamers, can provide a metabolism boost and enhance focus. The caffeine content can help increase energy expenditure temporarily.
 

Image credits: Getty

Herbal Teas

Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, and ginger can be great alternatives to sugary beverages. They are calorie-free and can help promote relaxation, digestion, and hydration.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One