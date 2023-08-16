Water to Green Tea-7 drinks for weight loss

Lifestyle
Beverage choices play a significant role in weight loss as they contribute to or detract from your overall calorie intake and health goals.
Staying hydrated with water is essential for weight loss. Drinking water before meals can help control appetite and prevent overeating.
Create infused water by adding slices of fruits (lemon, lime, cucumber, or berries) and herbs (mint or basil) to a water pitcher. It adds flavour without added sugars.
Create smoothies with a base of water, unsweetened almond milk, or Greek yoghurt. Add leafy greens, berries, and a source of protein to make a filling and nutritious drink.
Freshly prepared vegetable juices, with minimal or no added fruits for sweetness, can provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins that may aid in boosting metabolism-promoting fat oxidation. Drinking tea can be a healthy addition to your weight loss routine.
Black coffee, without added sugar or high-calorie creamers, can provide a metabolism boost and enhance focus. The caffeine content can help increase energy expenditure temporarily.
Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, and ginger can be great alternatives to sugary beverages. They are calorie-free and can help promote relaxation, digestion, and hydration.