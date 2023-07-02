Lifestyle

Pakoras to Jalebi: 7 must-try North Indian snacks during monsoons

Pakoras

Pakoras are a quintessential monsoon snack enjoyed across North India. Pakoras are best enjoyed with a cup of steaming chai.

Samosas

No monsoon is complete without indulging in the iconic samosas. These triangular pastries are filled with a savory mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki is a popular North Indian snack that consists of mashed potatoes mixed with spices, shaped into patties, and shallow-fried until golden brown

Kachori

Kachori is a deep-fried pastry filled with a spicy lentil or pea mixture. It has a flaky texture and is often enjoyed with a side of tangy chutneys

Chole Bhature

The puffed bhature paired with the flavorful chole creates a heavenly duo that is enjoyed by food lovers across North India

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a popular snack made by marinating cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a mixture of yogurt and spices, and then grilling or baking them

Jalebi

Jalebi is a sweet, pretzel-shaped dessert made by deep-frying batter in spiral shapes and then soaking them in sugar syrup

