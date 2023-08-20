7-morning drinks to lose stubborn belly fat

Lifestyle
Certain drinks can help you lose weight and get active, but no single drink can eliminate belly fat. These seven-morning beverages will help you lose weight:
Chia seeds are high in fibre and can help you feel full. Mixing chia seeds with water and letting them swell before drinking can create a satisfying and hydrating beverage.
Cinnamon is believed to help regulate blood sugar levels and may play a role in controlling cravings. Adding a pinch of cinnamon to warm water or herbal tea can provide a flavour.
Drinking warm lemon water in the morning can aid digestion, boost metabolism, and provide a dose of vitamin C. Lemon water can also help hydrate your body after hours of sleep.
Mixing a tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar with water and a touch of honey can help promote a feeling of fullness and aid digestion.
Ginger has been shown to have potential benefits for weight management by enhancing digestion and increasing thermogenesis (calorie burning).
Green tea contains antioxidants and compounds like catechins that have been associated with boosting metabolism and supporting fat oxidation.
Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, and rooibos are calorie-free and can promote relaxation, which can be helpful for managing stress-related overeating.