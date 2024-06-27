 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

India to Qatar: 7 countries facing water stress

Water stress affects millions worldwide, countries face severe shortages due to limited freshwater, overuse, climate change. Here's look at 7 nations facing critical water scarcity

Image credits: Pixabay

Qatar

Relies heavily on desalination due to extreme aridity and limited freshwater sources, exacerbated by rapid urbanization

Image credits: Pixabay

India

Population growth strains water resources; many regions face shortages from pollution, inefficient use, and climate variability

Image credits: Pixabay

Egypt

Nile-dependent with challenges from population growth, pollution, and geopolitical tensions over upstream dam projects

Image credits: Pixabay

Pakistan

Water scarcity worsened by inefficient irrigation, climate change impacts on river flows, and unsustainable groundwater use

Image credits: Pixabay

Iran

Prolonged droughts and mismanagement lead to severe water scarcity; reliance on overexploited rivers and declining groundwater levels

Image credits: Pixabay

Yemen

Civil conflict disrupts water infrastructure, exacerbating already severe shortages; agriculture and population growth strain resources

Image credits: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia

Rapid depletion of non-renewable groundwater reserves due to unsustainable agricultural practices and urban development

Image credits: Pixabay
