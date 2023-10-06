Lifestyle

7 Gold jewellery to buy THIS Durga Puja

Durga Puja is a festive occasion in India, and gold jewellery is often considered an auspicious and cherished gift during this time. 

Gold Necklace

A classic gold necklace, whether a simple chain or a more intricate design, is a timeless and versatile choice that can complement any outfit during the festivities.
 

Gold Bracelet

A delicate gold bracelet or a statement piece with intricate designs can be a beautiful addition to your jewelry collection and can be worn for the festivities.
 

Gold Bangles

A set of gold bangles, whether thin and elegant or bold and ornate, adds a touch of traditional elegance to your ensemble during Durga Puja.
 

Gold Ring

Consider a gold ring with a stunning gemstone or a classic solitaire design. Rings can symbolize blessings and prosperity during Durga Puja.
 

Gold Bala

A gold Bala is a unique accessory that wraps around arms. It can be a beautiful addition to your traditional attire, and looks elegance to your ensemble during Durga Puja.

Gold Earrings

Gold earrings come in various styles, from traditional jhumkas and chandbalis to contemporary studs and hoops. Choose a design that suits your personal taste and the occasion.
 

