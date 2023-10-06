Lifestyle
Position yourself face down, resting your weight on forearms and toes. Keep your elbows directly under shoulders, forming 90-degree angle. Ensure your body forms straight line.
Tighten your abdominal muscles to engage your core. Imagine pulling your belly button toward your spine. Be mindful not to let your lower back sag or your hips rise too high.
Position your feet hip-width apart. Squeeze your glutes to further engage your core and support your lower back. Keep your neck in line with your spine.
Maintain the position for as long as you can. Start with 10-20 seconds and gradually increase the duration. Focus on your breathing.
Continue to engage your core muscles throughout the exercise. Check your alignment regularly to ensure your body remains in a straight line. Avoid dropping your hips.
As you become more comfortable with the basic plank, consider variations like the side plank or forearm plank with leg lifts to increase intensity.
If you experience pain or discomfort, especially in your lower back or shoulders, stop immediately and adjust your form.