06-Oct-2023, 12:43:12 pm

How to apply lipstick perfectly as a beginner

Image credits: Freepik

Make your lips hydrated

 Make sure your lips are well-hydrated by using a lip balm or moisturizer

Image credits: Freepik

Select perfect shades

You can experiment with different colors, but start with natural shades like nudes, pinks, or reds that suit most skin tones

Image credits: Freepik

Choose a lip liner

Choose a lip liner that matches your lipstick or is a shade slightly darker. Begin by outlining your lips, starting from the cupid's bow and working your way to the corners.

Image credits: Freepik

Use a lip brush

Use a lip brush rather than applying lipstick directly from the tube. Dip the brush into the lipstick and apply it evenly to your lips, starting from the center and moving outward

Image credits: Freepik

Blot your lips with a tissue

Blot your lips with a tissue to remove excess product. This helps set the lipstick and improves its longevity. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

Shape the corners precisely

 Use the tip of your lip brush or a small makeup brush to shape it precisely

Image credits: Freepik

Use makeup remover for cleaning the edges

 Use a small concealer brush or a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover to clean up the edges and achieve a polished look

Image credits: Freepik
