How to apply lipstick perfectly as a beginner

Make sure your lips are well-hydrated by using a lip balm or moisturizer
You can experiment with different colors, but start with natural shades like nudes, pinks, or reds that suit most skin tones
Choose a lip liner that matches your lipstick or is a shade slightly darker. Begin by outlining your lips, starting from the cupid's bow and working your way to the corners.
Use a lip brush rather than applying lipstick directly from the tube. Dip the brush into the lipstick and apply it evenly to your lips, starting from the center and moving outward
Blot your lips with a tissue to remove excess product. This helps set the lipstick and improves its longevity.
Use the tip of your lip brush or a small makeup brush to shape it precisely
Use a small concealer brush or a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover to clean up the edges and achieve a polished look