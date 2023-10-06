Lifestyle

Biryani to Dosa-7 popular Indian food items for dinner

Indian cuisine offers a wide array of delicious food items for dinner. Here are seven popular Indian dinner options enjoyed across the country.

Biryani

Biryani is a flavorful rice dish made with basmati rice, spices, meat (chicken, mutton, or seafood) or vegetables. It's often garnished with fried onions and served with raita.
 

Butter Chicken

Butter chicken, also known as Murgh Makhani, is a creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. It's rich, mildly spiced, and typically served with naan or rice.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is a popular veg appetizer that can also be enjoyed as a dinner option. It comprises marinated and grilled paneer and vegetables, often served with mint chutney.
 

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is a North Indian dish featuring spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread. It's a hearty and filling dinner option.

Dosa

Dosa is a South Indian staple made from fermented rice and lentil batter, resulting in a thin, crispy. It's typically served with coconut chutney and various fillings like paneer.
 

Rajma Chawal

Rajma Chawal is a comfort food classic made with kidney beans cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, and served with steamed rice. It's a popular North Indian dish.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori chicken is marinated in a yoghurt and spice mixture, then cooked in a tandoor (clay oven) for a smoky flavor and tender texture.

