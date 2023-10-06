Lifestyle

Turmeric to Cinnamon-7 herbs to reduce belly fat

In combination with a healthy diet and regular exercise, several natural herbs may help lose weight and boost your metabolism. Seven weight-loss herbs are popular.
 

Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

Ginger can boost metabolism and improve digestion, which may indirectly help with weight loss. It can also help reduce inflammation and control appetite.
 

Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum)

Cinnamon is believed to help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce sugar cravings. Stable blood sugar levels can aid in weight management.
 

Peppermint (Mentha piperita)

Peppermint can aid digestion and reduce digestive discomfort. It may help prevent overeating and improve the absorption of nutrients.
 

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale)

Dandelion is a diuretic herb that can help with water retention and bloating. While it won't directly reduce belly fat, it may improve the appearance of a bloated abdomen.
 

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum)

Fenugreek seeds are rich in soluble fiber, which can promote a feeling of fullness and reduce appetite. They can also help regulate blood sugar levels.
 

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis)

Green tea contains catechins, which have been shown to boost metabolism and increase fat oxidation. Drinking green tea regularly may support weight loss efforts.
 

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may support weight loss by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.
 

