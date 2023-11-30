Lifestyle
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant known for its immune-boosting properties.
Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, contributing to a healthy immune system.
Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial properties. Incorporating garlic into your meals can provide immune system support.
Packed with vitamins and minerals, spinach is a nutrient powerhouse. It contains antioxidants, such as beta carotene and vitamin C, which support immune function.
Almonds are a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that plays a role in maintaining a healthy immune system.
Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties. It can be consumed in various forms adding flavor to dishes while supporting your immune system.
The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Incorporate turmeric into your cooking or enjoy it as a soothing turmeric tea.