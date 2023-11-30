Lifestyle

7 foods to boost your immune system

Image credits: Freepik

1. Citrus Fruits:

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant known for its immune-boosting properties.

Image credits: Getty

2. Berries:

Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, contributing to a healthy immune system.

Image credits: Getty

3. Garlic:

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial properties. Incorporating garlic into your meals can provide immune system support.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Spinach:

Packed with vitamins and minerals, spinach is a nutrient powerhouse. It contains antioxidants, such as beta carotene and vitamin C, which support immune function.

Image credits: Getty

5. Almonds:

Almonds are a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that plays a role in maintaining a healthy immune system.

Image credits: Getty

6. Ginger:

Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties. It can be consumed in various forms adding flavor to dishes while supporting your immune system.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Turmeric:

The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Incorporate turmeric into your cooking or enjoy it as a soothing turmeric tea.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One