Ulupi to Hidimbi: 7 lesser-known women of Mahabharata

The Mahabharata features several women whose stories are less known. Some of these women were quite mysterious. Learn about these intriguing figures.

Naga princess Ulupi

According to the Mahabharata, Ulupi, a Naga princess, was Arjuna's wife. She revived him with her gem when he was killed by his son Babruvahana. They had a son named Iravan. 

Demoness Hidimbi

Hidimbi, Bhima's wife, is another lesser-known figure. She belonged to the Rakshasa clan. A temple dedicated to her exists in Himachal Pradesh.

Mauravi, skilled in magic

Mauravi was Ghatotkacha's wife and possessed knowledge of magic. Barbarika was their son. She is also known as Ahilavati and Kamakanthika.

Chitrangada, Arjuna's wife

One of Arjuna's four wives was Chitrangada, a Manipur princess. Their son, Babruvahana, was a mighty warrior and later became Manipur's king.

Duryodhana's wife, Bhanumati

Duryodhana's wife, Bhanumati, is rarely mentioned in the Mahabharata. They had a son, Lakshmana Kumara and a daughter, Lakshmana.

Duryodhana's sister, Dushala

Gandhari had a daughter named Dushala, besides her 100 sons. Dushala was married to Jayadratha, the king of Sindhu, whom Arjuna killed.

King Pandu's wife, Madri

Besides Kunti, King Pandu had another wife named Madri. Nakula and Sahadeva were Madri's sons. She committed Sati upon Pandu's death.

