Ulupi to Hidimbi: 7 lesser-known women of Mahabharata

spirituality
The Mahabharata features several women whose stories are less known. Some of these women were quite mysterious. Learn about these intriguing figures.
According to the Mahabharata, Ulupi, a Naga princess, was Arjuna's wife. She revived him with her gem when he was killed by his son Babruvahana. They had a son named Iravan.
Hidimbi, Bhima's wife, is another lesser-known figure. She belonged to the Rakshasa clan. A temple dedicated to her exists in Himachal Pradesh.
Mauravi was Ghatotkacha's wife and possessed knowledge of magic. Barbarika was their son. She is also known as Ahilavati and Kamakanthika.
One of Arjuna's four wives was Chitrangada, a Manipur princess. Their son, Babruvahana, was a mighty warrior and later became Manipur's king.
Duryodhana's wife, Bhanumati, is rarely mentioned in the Mahabharata. They had a son, Lakshmana Kumara and a daughter, Lakshmana.
Gandhari had a daughter named Dushala, besides her 100 sons. Dushala was married to Jayadratha, the king of Sindhu, whom Arjuna killed.
Besides Kunti, King Pandu had another wife named Madri. Nakula and Sahadeva were Madri's sons. She committed Sati upon Pandu's death.