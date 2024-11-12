Russia to Brazil: 7 countries with the largest forest area cover

Lifestyle
Here’s a look at seven countries with the largest forest cover
With over 815 million hectares of forest, Russia accounts for about 20% of the world’s forests. Its vast boreal forests in Siberia help store immense amounts of carbon
Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, covering around 497 million hectares, is often called the "lungs of the planet." The Amazon supports millions of species and plays a critical role
Canada boasts about 347 million hectares of forest, predominantly coniferous. These northern forests are vital for biodiversity, particularly for species adapted to cold climates
With approximately 310 million hectares, U.S. forests range from temperate in the east to dense coniferous in the west. U.S. forests support various ecosystems, supply lumber
China’s 220 million hectares of forested land play a key role in offsetting carbon emissions. The country has aggressively expanded its forest cover through reforestation projects
Australia has about 125 million hectares of forest, mostly eucalyptus. While the forests support unique wildlife like koalas and kangaroos, they face challenges from wildfires
The DRC holds 126 million hectares of Africa's tropical forests, second only to the Amazon in biodiversity. This dense rainforest supports numerous species, indigenous communities