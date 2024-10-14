Lifestyle

Cholesterol

Seven foods that can contribute to high cholesterol.

Excessive Fatigue

Bad cholesterol can cause various health problems. Here are the foods that increase bad cholesterol in the body.

Dairy Products

Butter and cheese can increase bad cholesterol levels.

Fried Foods

Fried foods and fried meats are more likely to increase bad cholesterol.

Fast Food

Regular consumption of fast food can lead to high levels of bad cholesterol and increased belly fat.

Processed Foods

Processed meats such as sausages, bacon, and hot dogs can increase bad cholesterol.

Cookies and Cakes

Sweets like cookies, cakes, ice cream, and pastries can increase bad cholesterol.

