Lifestyle
Seven foods that can contribute to high cholesterol.
Bad cholesterol can cause various health problems. Here are the foods that increase bad cholesterol in the body.
Butter and cheese can increase bad cholesterol levels.
Fried foods and fried meats are more likely to increase bad cholesterol.
Regular consumption of fast food can lead to high levels of bad cholesterol and increased belly fat.
Processed meats such as sausages, bacon, and hot dogs can increase bad cholesterol.
Sweets like cookies, cakes, ice cream, and pastries can increase bad cholesterol.