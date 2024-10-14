Nita Ambani-inspired lehenga designs: Best gifts for Karwa Chauth 2024

Lifestyle
This beautiful lehenga worn by Nita Ambani is by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The bright orange lehenga features exquisite zari work. A perfect gift for your mother-in-law.
Nita Ambani looked stunning and stylish in this fusion Bagh print Leheriya lehenga, blending Indian tradition with contemporary style. A perfect Karwa Chauth gift.
Nita Ambani wore this stone-embroidered purple lehenga with a monochrome purple look for a wedding. Such looks pair beautifully with diamond jewelry.
This Zardozi work ivory lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra, features a contrasting dupatta for a stunning effect. A sober yet elegant choice for your mother-in-law.
Nita Ambani paired a golden lehenga with a soft pink dupatta after Isha Ambani's wedding. It featured beautiful floral prints and broad border detailing.
Nita Ambani looks stunning in this golden handcraft lehenga. You can customize a similar pattern for a unique gift for your mother-in-law.