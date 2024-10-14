Lifestyle

Nita Ambani-inspired lehenga designs: Best gifts for Karwa Chauth 2024

Zari Work Orange Lehenga

This beautiful lehenga worn by Nita Ambani is by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The bright orange lehenga features exquisite zari work. A perfect gift for your mother-in-law.

Bagh Print Leheriya Lehenga

Nita Ambani looked stunning and stylish in this fusion Bagh print Leheriya lehenga, blending Indian tradition with contemporary style. A perfect Karwa Chauth gift.

Stone Embroidery Purple Lehenga

Nita Ambani wore this stone-embroidered purple lehenga with a monochrome purple look for a wedding. Such looks pair beautifully with diamond jewelry.

Zardozi Work Ivory Lehenga

This Zardozi work ivory lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra, features a contrasting dupatta for a stunning effect. A sober yet elegant choice for your mother-in-law.

Golden Lehenga with Pink Dupatta

Nita Ambani paired a golden lehenga with a soft pink dupatta after Isha Ambani's wedding. It featured beautiful floral prints and broad border detailing.

Golden Handcraft Lehenga

Nita Ambani looks stunning in this golden handcraft lehenga. You can customize a similar pattern for a unique gift for your mother-in-law.

